Cardines, who joined Palace at Under-16s last season, has received his first ever call-up to the Trinidad & Tobago Under-17s side. Despite being a winger earlier in his career, he has impressed at full-back for Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side - scoring in the 4-0 thumping of Fulham at Motspur Park.

He will be a part of the Trinidad and Tobago side competing in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in Guatemala, a regional championship where qualification to the FIFA Under-17s World Cup is determined. The full-back will face a tough group against the United States, Canada and Barbados in mid-February and will remain with the squad for the entirety of their run in tournament.

Additionally, centre-back Jake Grante has received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-18s side. This is the first time he has been a part of the Irish Under-18s, having previously been a key feature of the Under-17s side earlier in the season.

Grante has been a mainstay in the Palace Under-18s side, featuring 12 times and keeping four clean sheets. He will join up with Colin O’Brien’s side for two games against Hungary in Pintar, Spain.

Finally, Enrique Lameiras, who was a part of the Crystal Palace Under-15s side which won the U15 Floodlit Cup South last season, will join up with the Portugal Under-16s side as they take part in a UEFA U16 Development Tournament in The Algarve, Portugal.

UEFA launched its Development Tournaments in 2012 as a way of offering elite male and female youth players the opportunity to enjoy intense international matches and learn about overseas travel as part of a squad.

Lameiras’ Portugal side will face the Netherlands, France and Germany in a four-team group mid way through February.

All times GMT - check back for updates on their performances!

Enrique Lamieras

Wednesday, 8th February: Portugal U16s v Netherlands U16s (KO: 15:00)

Friday, 10th February: Germany U16s v Portugal U16s (KO: 12:00)

Monday, 13th February: France U16s v Portugal U16s (KO: 13:00)

Jake Grante

Thursday, 9th February: Republic of Ireland U18s v Hungary U18s (KO: TBC)

Saturday, 11th February: Republic of Ireland U18s v Hungary U18s (KO: TBC)

Rio Cardines