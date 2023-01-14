U18s Report: Palace storm The Cottagers in four-goal triumph

A week on from the defeat to league leaders West Ham United, Palace Under-18s found themselves travelling across London once more to face Fulham.

Manager Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Rio Cardines, Freddie Bell and Asher Agbinone all returning to the fold. Kalani Barton and Hindolo Mustapha dropped to the bench, while Caleb Kporha is away on international duty with England Under-17s.

Palace got off to a strong start early on. Zach Marsh came close to opening the scoring in the first minute of the match, however his effort was parried away by Michael Allen in the Fulham goal.

Jackson Izquierdo was forced into action a quarter of an hour into the game, getting fingertips to a looping long-range effort from Fulham’s Lemar Gordon. That chance proved to be Fulham’s best of the game as Palace began to take control.

Just after the half-hour mark, Palace took the lead. Excellent pressing from the front by Marsh saw him win the ball off Allen inside the Fulham box - the striker then picked out an onrushing Basilio Socoliche who finished from close-range inside the six-yard box.

Two minutes later, the young Eagles managed to get a second. Joe Gibbard picked up the ball inside the Fulham half and went on a surging run through the middle of the park. He picked his spot on the edge of the 18-yard box and managed to curl it beyond both defender and Allen to give Palace a two-goal cushion.

Palace were almost in for a third just before half-time, though Asher Agbinone saw his goalbound shot unfortunately and unintentionally blocked by Marsh inside the six-yard box.