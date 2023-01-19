Hundreds of Palace fans from a number of our supporters clubs will attend the event, with several thousands of American-based football fans also watching all of the weekend’s games live on the big screens at the iconic location, with live coverage from NBC Sports.

Supporters attending the event will be able to have their picture taken alongside Challenger and his handlers, whilst learning more about the bird of prey and the Foundation who cares for him, in the following time slots: 11:15 - 12:30 EST local time and 14:15 - 15:00 EST. The game kicks off at 12:30 EST local time.

Challenger was born in 1989 and was found in Louisiana having been blown from his nest during a storm. He was rescued and cared for by some well-meaning local residents, but unfortunately, he experienced too much human contact at a very young age and became highly ‘human socialized.’

Despite attempting to release Challenger into the wild on a number of occasions that year, it was determined that he could not survive and hunt on his own in the wild. At that point, he was placed in the care of the American Eagle Foundation in Nashville, TN, where he has remained ever since.

With a commitment to conservation and educational outreach, the American Eagle Foundation is dedicated to inspiring the global community to guard and protect the Bald Eagle and all birds of prey, and is currently finalising the build of the the largest sanctuary in the States.