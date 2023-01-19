It will be the first time an eagle will be involved with the club since the passing of Kayla in the summer of 2020, following a decade of service at Selhurst Park.
The club is actively involved in the promotion of the special State-side event this weekend, and with the Crystal Palace v Newcastle United match taking prime billing, it is with great pleasure that we have partnered with the American Eagle Foundation on welcoming a new eagle to the club for this special event to delight its American-based supporters.
A 33-year old eagle named ‘Challenger’, who is regarded as the most famous of its kind in America, will be representing the club as part of a collaboration with Tennessee-based charity American Eagle Foundation at this Saturday’s Premier League Mornings Live event at Universal’s CityWalk in Orlando.