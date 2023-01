The club will be sharing exciting plans for the event soon. Please keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for further details.

Palace have a special relationship with their American fanbase, having last visited the country in 2016 as part of a pre-season tour.

US Men’s National Team player Chris Richards signed for the club this summer, in the tradition of current Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, who became the first Crystal Palace player to feature at a World Cup finals when he represented the USA in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

Plus, hit American TV show Ted Lasso is filmed at Selhurst Park, the home of the fictional side AFC Richmond, and Patrick Vieira cut his teeth with New York City F.C.