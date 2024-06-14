The 24-year-old defender enjoyed an exemplary 23/24 season in red and blue, making 30 appearances in all competitions at club level and scoring his first Crystal Palace goal against Burnley in February.

After being named in Gregg Berhalter’s provisional United States squad and featuring in friendlies against Colombia and Brazil earlier this month, Richards’ place in the 26-man final roster has now been announced.

Richards will be hoping to add to his 18 caps – and 4 consecutive starts – when group-stage fixtures get underway next week.

This year’s Copa America will be hosted by the United States for the second time – indeed, only the second time the tournament has been held outside of South America – after they previously did so in 2016.