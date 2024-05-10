The free-scoring forward enjoyed a fantastic month in front of goal, netting five times, including four goals in as many days in victories over West Ham United (5-2) and Newcastle (2-0) at Selhurst Park.

Having also scored against Manchester City in SE25, it was only a phenomenal save from Liverpool’s Alisson which denied Mateta a goal in Palace’s impressive win at Anfield, in what was his 100th appearance for the club.

The No. 14 is currently enjoying his best season in a Crystal Palace shirt to date, and was rewarded with your votes for the 23/24 Men's Player of the Season trophy at Tuesday's club awards ceremony.

On receiving the cinch Player of the Month trophy, Mateta said: "I got it again! It was a good month. I need more goals - more, more!

"I always enjoy football when you score - it's fantastic!"

Mateta picked up 51% of your votes for April, with Adam Wharton in second place with 27%.

You can see the full results of the cinch Player of the Month vote below.