For Guéhi, it is a first senior call-up and the next step after captaining England’s Under-21s in recent months – as well as captaining Palace on multiple occasions this season.

Teammate Gallagher will be looking to add to the first cap he won in November, appearing as a half-time substitute in a 10-0 victory over San Marino.

“I don’t know what to say, to be honest,” Guéhi told Palace TV after receiving the news. “I don’t have the words. It’s fantastic to be called up to be a part of it. I’m just really proud.

“I just looked at my phone like I always do [after training] and I got a message pop up from England saying: ‘You’ve been called up to the seniors.’ It’s just a great feeling.

“[The first person I called] was Mum and Dad. They were both there [on the phone]. Everyone is super happy for me – I'm looking forward to the whole thing.

“People dream of [making their debut] – I could have the opportunity to do so, so I’m just really proud.”