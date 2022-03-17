The Palace duo’s excellent form in south London has caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, with both set to join up with the senior squad after Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Everton at Selhurst Park.
Conor Gallagher and Marc Guéhi have earned call-ups to the England squad to take on Switzerland and Côte d’Ivoire at Wembley next week.
For Guéhi, it is a first senior call-up and the next step after captaining England’s Under-21s in recent months – as well as captaining Palace on multiple occasions this season.
Teammate Gallagher will be looking to add to the first cap he won in November, appearing as a half-time substitute in a 10-0 victory over San Marino.
“I don’t know what to say, to be honest,” Guéhi told Palace TV after receiving the news. “I don’t have the words. It’s fantastic to be called up to be a part of it. I’m just really proud.
“I just looked at my phone like I always do [after training] and I got a message pop up from England saying: ‘You’ve been called up to the seniors.’ It’s just a great feeling.
“[The first person I called] was Mum and Dad. They were both there [on the phone]. Everyone is super happy for me – I'm looking forward to the whole thing.
“People dream of [making their debut] – I could have the opportunity to do so, so I’m just really proud.”
Gallagher told Palace TV: "I’m buzzing, very proud. It's very exciting for me, and my family are very proud so I’m just excited to be able to play again.
"It’s very exciting. Hopefully I’ll get to play there [Wembley] and my family can come and watch. It’s something to look forward to.
"I came in from training... I looked at my phone and saw the message and I was buzzing. I didn't think I was going to get called up, so it was a really nice surprise to get.
"Marc was still outside on the training pitch and I had a feeling that he would get in the squad because of how well he has done.
"I was watching him when he came in, waiting for him to look at his phone and I saw him look at his phone and I saw a long message, so I knew that he got called up! I'm very happy for him as well.
"Marc deserves it more than anyone. I hope we can be on the pitch at the same time."