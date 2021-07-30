Crystal Palace are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Gallagher on a one-year loan from Chelsea.
The 21-year-old midfielder arrives after a first full season of Premier League football at West Bromwich Albion, where he scored twice and assisted twice in 32 appearances.
After progressing through the youth system at Chelsea and featuring in the matchday squad as they won the 2019 Europa League final, Gallagher made a successful loan move to Charlton Athletic in 2019/20, where three goals in his first six appearances saw him crowned the Football League’s Young Player of the Month for August.
Moving to Swansea City for the second half of the 19/20 season, Gallagher was part of the Swans side to secure a play-off spot alongside now-Palace teammate Marc Guéhi, contributing seven assists in just 19 Championship games.
An England Under-21 international, Gallagher won the Under-17s World Cup with England in 2017 and has represented the Young Lions at all levels from Under-17 to Under-21 – playing 32 international youth games so far.
Gallagher becomes Palace’s fifth signing under Patrick Vieira, after Joachim Andersen joined Guéhi, Michael Olise and Remi Matthews in south London.
Chairman Steve Parish said: "I am delighted Conor has chosen to come to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan after some impressive performances in the Premier League last season. We very much look forward to him joining the squad as we continue to build towards the new season."
Upon putting pen to paper in south London, Gallagher said: "I’m buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started, I’m happy to get the deal over the line.
"I spoke to the manager, I liked what he said, I liked how he wants to play, how he wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. I feel like I can learn from him and the players around me."