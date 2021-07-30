The 21-year-old midfielder arrives after a first full season of Premier League football at West Bromwich Albion, where he scored twice and assisted twice in 32 appearances.

After progressing through the youth system at Chelsea and featuring in the matchday squad as they won the 2019 Europa League final, Gallagher made a successful loan move to Charlton Athletic in 2019/20, where three goals in his first six appearances saw him crowned the Football League’s Young Player of the Month for August.

Moving to Swansea City for the second half of the 19/20 season, Gallagher was part of the Swans side to secure a play-off spot alongside now-Palace teammate Marc Guéhi, contributing seven assists in just 19 Championship games.