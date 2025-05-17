Yes, you read that correctly!

Our third FA Cup Final proved a charm for the Eagles, who defeated Manchester City by a goal to 'nil at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on a day in our history which will never be forgotten.

Ebere Eze's clinical first-time finish in the first-half; a Dean Henderson penalty save from Omar Marmoush before the interval; and a defensive performance for the ages, one characterised by the most incredible commitment, courage and belief, all combined to see us through – in front of a sea of roaring Red and Blue fans at Wembley Stadium.

The result sees us lift the FA Cup for the very first time.