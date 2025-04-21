How Palace reached the FA Cup's first-ever semi-final – 153 years ago

Palace fans who have followed the early history of our club will know that we were founder members of the Football Association in 1863, and one of the four clubs, along with Forest, the N.N. Club and Barnes to push through the new rules of Association Football, or ‘soccer’ as it came to be known, against strong opposition from the ‘rugby’ rules-based teams.

Following the victory of the soccer clubs, the rugby clubs withdrew from the FA, leaving a much smaller FA, consisting of just nine soccer-based clubs, of which Palace was one.

The FA’s existence was fragile during its first decade, but Crystal Palace kept its close active involvement going, with the club captain always having a place on the FA’s governing committee and even, in 1864, in the form of James Turner, club captain and FA Treasurer, chairing the FA’s Annual General Meeting.

The rugby clubs didn’t go away and eventually copied the FA, forming their own Rugby Football Union in1 871.

In response, the FA needed a new challenge to widen the appeal of soccer and meet this challenge so, in 1871, the dynamic Secretary of the FA at the time –and future Palace player – Charles Alcock came up with the idea of a national Challenge Cup.

The idea was eagerly accepted by the governing FA Committee members, which included the Crystal Palace captain of the time, Douglas Allport. It was resolved unanimously at an FA Committee meeting in July 1871, at which Allport was one of the seven members present, ‘that it is desirable that a Challenge Cup should be established in connection with the Association for which all clubs belonging to the Association should be invited to compete’ and 'the Secretary was instructed to communicate this resolution to the several clubs, and to invite subscriptions towards the purchase of the cup.'

The Football Association Challenge Cup, which we now know as the FA Cup, was born – and would become the world’s first and oldest national knockout cup competition.