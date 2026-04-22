Numerous chances followed in extra-time, with Palace thrice hitting the woodwork and United also going close on the break, but with no further goals, it was a penalty shoot-out which settled the contest.

There, after five impressive kicks apiece, Benetton turned Godwill Kukonki's effort onto the bar – giving Dean Benamar the chance to opportunity to seal the trophy from the spot.

The 17-year-old duly crashed home from 12 yards to spark scenes of jubilation among players, staff and supporters alike in SE25!

En route to lifting the trophy, Palace have gone unbeaten in all six matches, scoring 15 goals along the way and conceding just 6, seeing off the likes of Sheffield United, Chelsea, Peterborough, Tottenham and – finally – United, whose U18s side themselves had been on a 14-game winning streak in all competitions before they met the Young Eagles.

Palace now join previous winners QPR (24/25), Fulham (23/24), Brentford (22/23), West Brom (21/22), Everton (18/19), Aston Villa (17/18), Swansea (16/17), West Ham (15/16), Southampton (14/15) and Reading (13/14) in having raised the prestigious trophy.

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate the Academy on such a monumental achievement – well done, lads!