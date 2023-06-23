One of Denmark’s most popular clubs, the 11 times champions will travel to face the Eagles at the Academy as the new Premier League campaign draws closer. Brøndby have previously brought through players with such pedigree as Michael Laudrup and Peter Schmeichel.

The match will be shown LIVE in full on Palace TV+, with coverage on the Official Crystal Palace App, cpfc.co.uk and social media. Unfortunately, fans will be unable to attend this fixture in person.

The fixture comes before Palace head to Chicago and Detroit in late July to take on European heavyweights Sevilla and South American outfit Millonarios FC.

Match details