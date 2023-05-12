The Eagles will be touring Stateside for the first time since the summer of 2016, following the success of last year’s landmark trip to Singapore and Australia.

We will first take on Colombia’s 15-time league champions, and current leaders of Categoría Primera A, Millonarios, on Wednesday, 26th July (kick-off 19:00 CDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time), at the 20,000-strong SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

In a collaboration with Elite Promotions Group, Palace’s first-ever meeting with Colombian opposition will see both teams vie for The Chicago Nations Cup, previously contested by the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Register for pre-sale by clicking here.

Palace will then journey to Detroit for a first-ever match against six-time Europa League winners, and current semi-finalists, Sevilla at the 41,000-capacity Comerica Park.

Hosted by 313 Presents, the fixture will take place on Sunday, 30th July. Kick-off is set for 19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Monday UK time. Click here to register for updates on tickets.

Precise on-sale dates for both matches remain to be announced, so supporters are advised to register through both links for the latest updates.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to return to the US for the first time since 2016.

“We have so many loyal supporters Stateside who regularly visit us in London, and even more who wake up early every weekend to watch on NBC – so it will be fantastic to play in front of them all against such strong opposition this July.”

Palace have a special relationship with their American fanbase.

US Men’s National Team player Chris Richards represents the club; Gregg Berhalter became the first Palace player to feature at a World Cup finals, representing the USA in 2002; and hit American TV show Ted Lasso is filmed at Selhurst Park, the home of the fictional side AFC Richmond.