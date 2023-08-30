The Eagles will head to Old Trafford in an all-Premier League tie, having overcome Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

The match is set to take place in the week commencing Monday 25th September, with ticketing and broadcast details to be confirmed in due course.

The draw, conducted on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports, saw Palace paired with Manchester United away, the same fixture due to take place in the Premier League the subsequent weekend.

The third round sees the eight Premier League sides involved in European competition – including last year’s winners United – join the 24 teams who have advanced from the second round. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have therefore all entered at this stage of the competition.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

Remember, you can listen to live audio commentary of every first-team fixture throughout the 2023/24 campaign by subscribing to Palace TV+ - check out the right subscription for you by clicking HERE.