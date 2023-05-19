The Red Devils, who play in EFL League Two, will welcome the Eagles to Broadfield Stadium for a 19:45 BST kick-off, as both sides gear up for their 23/24 league campaigns.

Palace last faced Crawley competitively in August 2011, when a brace from a then-18-year-old Wilfried Zaha helped the Eagles win out 2-0 in the League Cup first round at Selhurst Park.

Ticketing information and coverage for this fixture will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.

The announcement follows that of last week, when it was confirmed that Palace will head to Chicago and Detroit in late July to take on European heavyweights Sevilla and South American outfit Millonarios FC.

Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced soon.

Match Details