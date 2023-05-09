Ten awards will be presented at the iconic venue in front of hundreds of supporters and the entire first-team squad and management.

The club’s Player of the Season and Goal of the Season will be voted by supporters in the coming days, whilst awards for Player of the Under-18s, Under-21s, and Women’s team (sponsored by cinch) will also be handed out. Elsewhere, gongs for ‘Moment of the Season’ (sponsored by socios.com) and Young Player of the Season will also be handed out, alongside the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution, PFA Community Award and the Player’s Player of the Season.

The evening will be hosted by Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers, and will feature extended interviews with Chairman Steve Parish, manager Roy Hodgson, players and Award winners, as well as entertainment acts to be confirmed.

Approximately 400 tickets will be made available for purchase for supporters - who will be sat in the Circle and Upper Circle, with priority given to Season Ticket holders and Members.

Tickets will be limited to two per Client Reference, and priced at £10 for adults, and £5 for young supporters aged 14+ only, accompanied by an adult aged over 21 (adults over the age of 21 are permitted to bring two supporters aged 14+). Supporters under the age of 14 regrettably cannot attend due to venue policy. A venue restoration levy of £1 per ticket will also be applied, to help support the upkeep of the venue.

Tickets guarantee entry, but are unreserved – meaning that seats will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis in the relevant sections. Tickets go on sale on 17:00 BST today (Tuesday, 9th May) online or via the Box Office.

Supporters with access requirements are encouraged to contact dlo@cpfc.co.uk as soon as possible, as there is limited space for wheelchair users and their personal assistants. Please note, there is no lift access at the venue, so all supporters will get to their seats via flights of stairs.

Doors open at 7pm, with the ceremony beginning at 7.45pm. The event will end by 9.30pm. Supporters are strongly encouraged to travel by public transport – as the venue is directly opposite Clapham Junction station, with frequent trains from East Croydon or London Victoria taking 10 minutes or less.

The event will not be live streamed, however – highlights will be published on Palace TV for all supporters to enjoy before the end of the season.