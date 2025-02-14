The all-London tie will kick-off at 12:15 GMT on Saturday, 1st March.

The fixture will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BBC One.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels for ticketing details, which will be confirmed in due course.

Details of Premium packages will also be made available shortly. If you are interested to watch the game through a Premium experience please enquire now.

It will be the eighth time Palace have met Millwall in the FA Cup, with the Eagles winning the last meeting 2-1 at the Den in January 2022, when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winner.

Palace have overcome Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers to reach this stage of the competition, whilst Millwall have thus far beaten Dagenham & Redbridge and Leeds United.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season; should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.