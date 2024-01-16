Unfortunately, due to a frozen pitch at the VBS Community Stadium, the forthcoming match has been granted special dispensation by the Premier League to be moved to the Academy in order to guarantee its completion on the same day.

As a result, the fixture will now be played at 13:00 GMT on Wednesday, 17th January instead of the previously allocated time slot of 19:00 GMT and will unfortunately be behind closed doors.

Supporters who have purchased tickets for this match will be refunded in full.

The game will now be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ following the change in time and venue, and you can watch every minute of the action by clicking here.