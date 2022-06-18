“The Crystal Palace Company disappeared from history and the Crystal Palace burnt down in 1936, but the football club continued and still exists in the form of today’s Premier League team, bearing the image of its birthplace in the club badge.”

Football historian Guy Oliver said: “The magnificent Crystal Palace building, its grounds and the company that owned them have always been an integral part of the identity of the club. And we need to look no further than the words of William Pickford, the journalist, FA president and FIFA vice-president, who in 1905 wrote that the Crystal Palace had revived its club ‘in a guise that the original members would never have dreamed.’ I see no reason to doubt perhaps the greatest of all early historians of the game.”

As supporters will appreciate, there are countless, longstanding signs and materials at the stadium that feature the 1905 version of the crest, rather than the updated 1861 version.

As a result, the club would like to inform supporters that these will be replaced in a phased and sustainable way over the next year or so, aligning with other planned stadium works.

For more information on the club's earliest history, view our dedicated 1861 page here.

