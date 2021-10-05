Let me take you back to the earliest history of the Crystal Palace. The story is worth telling because it is the small acorn from which our club today eventually grew; it has a unique history which we should be proud of.

Most people will have heard of the Great Exhibition of 1851, nicknamed ‘The Crystal Palace’, and for good reason. It was the brainchild of Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, and was erected in Hyde Park to showcase British industry and inventiveness and to promote world peace and trade. Britain was then the industrial powerhouse of the world, similar to the United States today, and the Crystal Palace was the first World’s Fair.

The exhibition was a resounding success, drawing 6.2 million visitors in under six months. To put this in context, remember that in 1851 the population of Britain was just over 27 million, the car hadn’t been invented and the roads were poor, so most of the visitors arrived by another ground-breaking British invention, the railway.

But there was a problem. When the Crystal Palace was built in Hyde Park there was considerable opposition from local residents who feared the damage it would cause, so Parliament decided the building would be demolished and removed by 1st June, 1852.

The exhibition had been a great success, and no one wanted to see it disappear, so what to do with it?

Ultimately the Brighton Railway Company bought the building, dismantled it and moved it to a new site at Sydenham - then part of the Surrey countryside - and formed a new company to run it, the Crystal Palace Company Ltd. It is important to keep the Crystal Palace Company in mind because they are the constant link throughout this story that traces our history back to 1861.

When the new Crystal Palace opened in June 1854 it was much larger than the original and was set in 200 acres of parkland (now Crystal Palace Park). The Crystal Palace Company controlled everything that happened within the building and the surrounding parkland. Like Disney today, visitors were charged an entry fee which allowed them to use or view all of the Palace’s facilities, making this the world’s first major theme park.

The Victorians were heavily interested in what’s been called ‘muscular Christianity’ (good, clean, healthy outdoor sport) so the Company decided to use parts of the parkland to this end.

The first sports introduced at the Palace were archery and cricket, and the Crystal Palace Company laid its own cricket pitch in June 1857 for use by visiting clubs and companies.

In August 1857, the pitch was first used for football when the brewery Truman Hanbury & Buxton staged two cricket matches for their employees’ day out, with the rest of the staff playing football on the edge of the ground.

Always on the lookout for ways of drawing new visitors to the Palace, the Crystal Palace Company decided to dip their toes into the world of football, then a completely disorganised minor sport.

An advertisement appeared in the Morning News on 23rd January, 1858, saying: ‘Experienced Players will be in attendance on Monday next to superintend the GAME of FOOTBALL to be played on the cricket ground.’ We’ll never know just who those ‘experienced players’ were as there were no organised teams in London then, but this shows the Company’s interest in football at a very early stage.

In summer, 1859, the Company took a further step and set up its own cricket club, the Crystal Palace Club. They made Thomas Farquhar, the Chairman of the Crystal Palace Company, its first President and its first members were the sons of the local gentry.

Victorian sportsmen took their cricket seriously and dedicated cricketers kept themselves fit over the winter by rowing, organising athletics and playing football among themselves as there were no organised football teams. But, sometime during 1861, the Crystal Palace cricketers set up their own team: a far cry from the casual workers who, we were always told, founded the club.