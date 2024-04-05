The game will now kick off at Selhurst Park on Monday, 6th May at 20:00 BST.

The match, which is our penultimate home fixture of the season, will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Last season, Michael Olise’s injury-time free-kick – an inch-perfect effort from 30 yards, later named Premier League Goal of the Month and Palace’s Goal of the Season – secured a last-gasp draw against United at Selhurst Park.

Ticketing details will be revealed in due course – so for all the latest news, stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk and on social media.

Live selections for the remaining fixture rounds in May will also be announced in due course.

Palace v Manchester United