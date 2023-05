The strike also marked the fourth time a Palace player had won Premier League Goal of the Month: Andros Townsend did so twice for his efforts against West Bromwich Albion (in March 2017) and Manchester City (December 2018), and Wilfried Zaha secured the prize for his effort versus Norwich City (February 2022).

Olise's goal won the majority of supporters’ votes, with close competition provided by Ebere Eze's against Southampton and Zaha's versus Brentford, and Palace Women, Under-21 and Under-18 players also involved.

The award was presented to Olise by legendary Palace goalscorer Mark Bright, who said of the shortlist: "They were all excellent goals."

Olise added, upon being voted the winner: "Thank you - I appreciate it."

Goal of the Season was the first award of the evening, with plenty more accolades following soon after during the ceremony at Clapham Grand.

Full highlights of the ceremony will follow on Palace TV before the end of the season.