The match is now set to take place on Sunday, 12th April (14:00 BST) at Selhurst Park, and will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In addition, the scheduling of Palace’s match against West Ham the following weekend – on Monday, 20th April (20:00) – remains subject to change, dependent on the latter’s participation in the FA Cup.

Supporter Advice

All existing tickets purchased for the rearranged Palace v Newcastle match will be eligible for the new date.

Digital Tickets will be automatically updated for the fixture. Supporters do not need to take any further action.

If supporters can no longer attend, then Season Ticket Holders have the option to resell their match ticket by following the steps listed here.

If you a Member who purchased a ticket, or a Season Ticket Holder who purchased an additional ticket, earlier this week and now cannot attend the rearranged fixture, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk to request a refund.

All Premium Experiences guests will be contacted to reconfirm their tickets.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United