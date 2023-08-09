The Eagles have been drawn to take on the the Pilgrims at Home Park, with the ties set to take place on the week commencing 28th August.

Plymouth are embarking on a Championship season after winning the League One title during a succesful 2022/23 campaign.

The teams last met in the Championship in 2010, when a Victor Moses goal secured a victory for the Eagles in Devon.

Ticketing and broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

