The Eagles advanced to Leipzig with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals, triumphing 3-1 away in Krakow before a 2-1 win over the Ukrainian team at Selhurst Park.

As a result, we will now face La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in the Final, which will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday, 27th May (20:00 BST / 21:00 CET).

Now, we are just one step away from more history, as we travel to Leipzig seeking to win a third piece of silverware in the last year – and first-ever on the continent.

More information on the Final, plus reaction from tonight’s semi-final, will be released very shortly – so stay tuned to official club channels!

Don’t miss a single announcement about the Final in the coming weeks: download the official Crystal Palace App for free now, and receive notifications straight to your phone.