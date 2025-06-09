The full list of first-team players can be found below.

Retained

Naouirou Ahamada

Nathaniel Clyne

Justin Devenny

Cheick Doucouré

Malcolm Ebiowei

Odsonne Edouard

Romain Esse

Ebere Eze

Matheus França

Marc Guéhi

Dean Henderson

Rob Holding

Will Hughes

Daichi Kamada

Caleb Kporha

Maxence Lacroix

Jefferson Lerma

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Remi Matthews

Tyrick Mitchell

Daniel Muñoz

Eddie Nketiah

David Ozoh

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Chadi Riad

Chris Richards

Ismaïla Sarr

Adam Wharton

Joe Whitworth

Released

Following a combined 21-and-a-half years' service, the club recently paid tribute to Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp upon the expiry of their contracts, and we would like to express our best wishes to them for their future endeavours.