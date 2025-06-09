The full list of first-team players can be found below.
Retained
- Naouirou Ahamada
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Justin Devenny
- Cheick Doucouré
- Malcolm Ebiowei
- Odsonne Edouard
- Romain Esse
- Ebere Eze
- Matheus França
- Marc Guéhi
- Dean Henderson
- Rob Holding
- Will Hughes
- Daichi Kamada
- Caleb Kporha
- Maxence Lacroix
- Jefferson Lerma
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- Remi Matthews
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Daniel Muñoz
- Eddie Nketiah
- David Ozoh
- Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
- Chadi Riad
- Chris Richards
- Ismaïla Sarr
- Adam Wharton
- Joe Whitworth
Released
Following a combined 21-and-a-half years' service, the club recently paid tribute to Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp upon the expiry of their contracts, and we would like to express our best wishes to them for their future endeavours.