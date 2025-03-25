Crystal Palace are encouraging fans to join them in the fight against climate change.

Supporters can help Palace win the Green Football Cup by taking climate-friendly actions, and making green pledges, such as donating unwanted sports kit, travelling greener, eating more veg and saving energy. By taking part, fans can win prizes including free Sky Sports subscriptions and matchday tickets.

Climate change is threatening the future of football, with the FA estimating that 120,000 grassroots games are cancelled per year due to pitch flooding. By 2050, one in four English football clubs can expect partial or total stadium flooding each year.

Every year, an estimated 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in UK landfills, which is the equivalent to 951 football shirts every minute – or 500 million per year. Landfills produce large amounts of methane – one of the most toxic greenhouse gases – which fuels climate change. Keeping kit in play for just nine more months could reduce its carbon, water, and waste footprint by up to 30%.

Sarah Jacobs, Green Football Director, said: “Football has an unequalled power to drive change, and it’s incredible to see so many clubs, fans, grassroots teams and players coming together to help save kit from landfill. Whether it’s donating a shirt or finding a new purpose for old kit, every action contributes to reducing waste, promoting sustainability in football and helping to protect the game we love."

For more information on all the activities and how to get involved, find out more about Green Football's Great Save here.