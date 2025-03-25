Supporters should bring unwanted kit to a collection point in the Fanzone at Palace Women's match against Arsenal at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday (30th March, 14:00 BST).
Tickets for the match remain available here.
Green Football’s Great Save is the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which rallies the entire football community – fans, players, pundits, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools – to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game. This year, the campaign runs from 11th March to 2nd April.
The theme of the campaign is all about keeping sports kit in play for longer – whether by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling – helping to reduce waste, save money, and support those in the community who may otherwise lack access to kit.