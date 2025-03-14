The 15-time champions of England will be coming to Sutton on Sunday, 30th March, kicking off at 14:00 – and we're aiming for a sell-out crowd to roar the Eagles on in a crucial London derby!

Please read the information below in full before purchasing your tickets.

📅 Match Details

Crystal Palace v Arsenal:

Opponent : Arsenal

: Arsenal Date : Sunday, 30th March

: Sunday, 30th March Time : 14:00

: 14:00 Competition : Barclays Women's Super League

: Barclays Women's Super League Venue: VBS Community Stadium

🎟 Early Bird Ticket Price

Early bird pricing available until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 16th March.

Seated

Adults: £12

£12 Under-16s: £5

Standing

Adults: £10

£10 Under-16s: £5

ℹ️ Ticket Details