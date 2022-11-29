This will be the south Londoners' third trip to Turkey, having previously competed in Samsun in the 1998 Intertoto Cup and having played two friendlies there in 1995. The Eagles have never faced Napoli or Trabzonspor, however.

The games will take place on December 7th and 11th, kicking-off at 16:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT respectively.

An extremely limited number of supporters are able to attend these matches in person, hosted at the Regnum Carya hotel stadium, with interested supporters asked to email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with details of your travelling party.

During the winter break Palace will also face Brazilian outfit Botafogo (December 3rd) and La Liga side Real Valladolid (December 16th), with both games at Selhurst Park and tickets on general sale now.