Tickets for the friendly will be available on general sale to supporters of both clubs through the Crystal Palace ticketing website. Crystal Palace fans should select the Main Stand and Lower Holmesdale, and Botafogo fans should select the Whitehorse Lane stand.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT on Monday, 14th November.

Premium hospitality experiences are on sale now from just £45 per person for a box of 10. Find out more below.

Based in Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo, currently 10th in Brazil’s top tier, won the Série B in 2021 to secure promotion and have enjoyed a successful campaign this season.

They won the Série A in 1968 and 1995 and hold illustrious Brazilian records such as having produced the country’s longest unbeaten run (52 games between 1977-78).

Included on a roster of impressive club icons are World Cup winners Didi, Garrincha, Jairzinho and Bebeto, and among their ranks today are the likes of ex-Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva, former Lyon and Wolves defender Fernando Marçal, as well as ex-Palace squad members Lucas Perri and Jacob Montes.