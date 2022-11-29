Both matches will be broadcast live via Palace TV+ as Patrick Vieira's men add to their schedule for the World Cup break.

This will be the south Londoners' second trip to Turkey, having previously competed in Samsun in the 1998 Intertoto Cup. The Eagles have never faced Napoli or Trabzonspor, however.

The games will take place on December 7th and 11th, kicking-off at 16:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT respectively.

An extremely limited number of supporters are able to attend these matches in person, hosted at the Regnum Carya hotel stadium, with interested supporters asked to email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with details of your travelling party.

During the winter break Palace will also face Brazilian outfit Botafogo (December 3rd) and La Liga side Real Valladolid (December 16th), with both games at Selhurst Park and tickets on general sale now.