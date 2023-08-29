Rob Quinn’s side will face tricky tests against three Category One Academy sides, two of which are outside of their regular regional league opposition - Liverpool and Newcastle.

Liverpool, who Palace face on Saturday, 2nd September (11:00 BST), finished sixth in the U18 Premier League North last season, while Newcastle finished in 12th out of a possible 13th in the same division.

Fulham will be more familiar opposition - having narrowly pipped Palace to second place in the U18 Premier League South by a single point last season.

Full details of the fixtures are outlined below.

Crystal Palace U18s v Liverpool U18s

Saturday, 2nd September

CPFC Academy

11:00 BST

Newcastle United U18s v Crystal Palace U18s

Saturday, 21st October

Newcastle United Academy

10:30 BST

Crystal Palace U18s v Fulham U18s

Saturday, 25th November

CPFC Academy

11:00 GMT

Streaming information will be announced in due course.

Introduced from the 2017/18 season, the U18 Premier League Cup adds the extra competitive edge of knockout football to complement the U18 Premier League schedule.

The U18 Premier League Cup is split into seven groups of four teams, with clubs playing each other once in the group stage, either home or away.

The seven group winners and the best runner-up, decided by total points and then goal difference followed by head-to-head record, will advance to the quarter-finals.

Palace narrowly missed out on qualification for the quarter-finals last season on goal difference, though they did manage to beat rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0. Quinn’s side will be aiming to do better and push on to the latter stages of the competition this time around.