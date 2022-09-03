U18s Report: Eagles trump Brighton to top PL Cup group

After a whirlwind first-half, the two sides emerged after the interval and resumed with a notably lower tempo. The slower pace of the game didn’t deter the young Eagles from pressing from the front and creating more chances.
Ten minutes into the half, Socoliche and Mustapha’s pressing from the front saw the ball break to Dixon - his effort on the edge of the box went just wide of the top corner.
With just over 15 minutes remaining in the half, Vonnte Williams went on a surging solo run from the half-way line past four Brighton challenges all the way into the box and managed to curl in the third past a helpless Fisher.
The third goal all but secured the three points for the young Eagles, though that didn’t stop them attempting to notch more before the final whistle. Mustapha and second-half substitutes Rio Cardines and Caleb Kphora came close with their respective efforts, though they couldn’t quite find the back of the net as Palace saw out the rest of the time remaining.
Victory means that Rob Quinn’s side now sit top of their Under 18 Premier League Cup group, level with Sheffield United who beat Leeds earlier this afternoon.
Crystal Palace: Shala, Barton (Cardines, 82), Grante, Jemide, Williams, Gibbard (Austin, 80), Bell, Mustapha (Marroni, 82), Nascimento, Dixon, Socoliche (Kphora, 62).
Subs not used: Eastwood.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Fisher, Lee, Mills, Penman, Tasker, Albarus, Smith, Knight (West, 80), Duffus (Bashir, 37), Gee (Owusu, 62), Fuller.
Subs not used: Ryan, Reid.