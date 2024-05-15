The Young Eagles defeated Jong PSV 1-0 in front of over 2,000 supporters at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening to lift the European trophy for the first time in the club’s history, and garner a measure of revenge for the defeat in the same fixture last year.

Franco Umeh's deflected effort midway through the second-half settled a tight game in which captain Joe Whitworth pulled off a number of stunning saves, and the Eagles defended stoutly to a man.

The result sees Palace lift the Premier League International Cup – a competition formed in 2014/15 to test the country’s best Academies against those on the continent – in just their second season in the tournament, having reached the Final in their first.