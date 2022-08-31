Rob Quinn’s side will begin their U18 PL Cup campaign with a tough test against fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend on Saturday, 3rd September (KO: 11:00 BST). You can watch this game LIVE on Palace TV+. Click here to choose a subscription.

U18 Premier League North side Leeds United are new opposition for the young Eagles, as are Sheffield United who compete in the U18 Professional Development League.

Broadcasting details for those games will be confirmed in due course.

Fixtures

Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 3rd September

CPFC Academy

11:00 BST

LIVE on Palace TV+

Sheffield United

Saturday, 8th October

Sheffield United Football Academy

13:00 BST

Leeds United

Saturday, 5th November

Thorp Arch Grange

12:00 BST

Please note: fixtures are subject to change.

Competition format

Group stage: Seven groups of four teams, with clubs playing each other once in the group stage, either home or away.

The seven group winners and the best runner-up, decided by total points and then goal difference followed by head-to-head record, will advance to the quarter-finals.

Knockout ties are all one-off matches, decided by extra-time if level after 90 minutes and then penalties if required.

The Premier League Cup isn’t the only competition that Palace’s Academy are competing in this season, the Under-21s are also travelling to face League 1 and League 2 opposition in the Papa John’s Trophy.