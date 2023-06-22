League One outfits Stevenage and Wycombe will provide tough tests for Darren Powell’s side, with the former securing promotion to the third tier last season and the latter just missing out on the play-offs.

A trip to League Two AFC Wimbledon is also on the cards for the U21s. The Eagles recorded their first ever victory in this competition against AFC Wimbledon in 2021/22, with goals coming from Rob Street and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in a 2-0 triumph.

The games are subject to take place on the weeks commencing Monday, 4th September; Monday, 9th October and Monday, 8th November.

The competition is contested by the 48 clubs in League One and League Two, along with 16 Category 1 Academy sides - bringing the total number of teams in the competition to 64.

Palace’s are in the Southern section of the tournament, in a regionalised group which helps fans travel to the fixtures. The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages.

Last season, Palace took on League One winners Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town – securing a sensational 2-0 victory against the Robins with a John-Kymani Gordon double.

Fixture overview

AFC Wimbledon v Crystal Palace U21s (Cherry Red Records Stadium, TBC)

Stevenage v Crystal Palace U21s (Broadhall Way, TBC)

Wycombe Wanderers v Crystal Palace U21s (Adams Park, TBC)

Please note that fixtures are subject to change. Tickets and streaming information will be announced in due course.