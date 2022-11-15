Shala joined Palace in March 2022 and made an instant impact, keeping three clean sheets in his first five games for the Under-18s.

He has made three appearances so far this season in the Under-18 Premier League Cup, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The young goalkeeper has previously played for Kosovo Under-19s before in 2021 and has also made the bench of the Kosovo Under-21s side. He will face Ukraine, Cyprus and hosts Sweden in the

