Shala joined Palace in March 2022 and made an instant impact, keeping three clean sheets in his first five games for the Under-18s.
He has made three appearances so far this season in the Under-18 Premier League Cup, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
The young goalkeeper has previously played for Kosovo Under-19s before in 2021 and has also made the bench of the Kosovo Under-21s side. He will face Ukraine, Cyprus and hosts Sweden in the
All times GMT
Thursday, 17th November: Ukraine U19s v Kosovo U19s (KO: 12:00)
Sunday, 20th November: Kosovo U19s v Sweden U19s (KO: 17:30)
Wednesday, 23rd November: Kosovo U19s v Cyprus U19s (KO: 17:00)