U18s Report: Eagles trump Brighton to top PL Cup group

A week on from putting three past West Bromwich Albion, the young Eagles were in Under 18 Premier League Cup action as they welcomed fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope.

Rob Quinn mad three changes to the side which won in the West Midlands, with Laurie Shala, Kalani Barton and Basilio Reino Socoliche starting in place of Jackson Izquierdo, Caleb Kphora and Zach Marsh.

Palace enjoyed a lot of the ball in the opening exchanges. The young Eagles were building up from the back and passing it around with ease in the first 10 minutes and managed to take the lead through Adler Nascimento.

Pressure from the front from Socoliche saw him win the ball back inside the Brighton final third - he managed to pick out Junior Dixon running in behind who in turn put a perfectly weighted pass across the box which Nascimento got on the end of to put Palace ahead.