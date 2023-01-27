The fixture will take place on the show pitch at the Palace Academy, as both sides look to strike a blow in the race to be crowned Premier League 2 champions.

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to attend and refunds for tickets purchased for Champion Hill – which was originally scheduled to host the game – will be handled by Dulwich Hamlet.

Fans can watch the match in full on Palace TV+ - Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.

If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.

We recommend you subscribe well in advance of kick-off, to ensure your subscription is activated in time for the broadcast.

Match details