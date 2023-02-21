Following their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sporting Braga to secure qualification to the next round of the Premier League International Cup, Crystal Palace Under-21s will face Liverpool Under-21s.

The game will take place on or before Wednesday, 15th March 2023 at Liverpool's Kirkby training facility - a confirmed date and kick-off time will be announced in due course.

Due to competition regulations, regretfully this fixture cannot be broadcast live, but supporters will still be able to follow the action through our live coverage on the official Palace Academy Twitter account, with full highlights available on Palace TV the following day.

Premier League Cup Quarter-Final draw:

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Everton v PSV Eindhoven

Brighton & Hove Albion v Valencia

Fulham v Sparta Prague

All ties will be one-off matches, with extra-time being played if the scores are level after 90 minutes and penalties thereafter.