The clash will take place at the Kassam stadium during the week commencing 22nd August, with the confirmed date, time and ticketing details to be released shortly.

Palace last faced Oxford competitively in 1998, winning 3-1 on Boxing Day. They also faced off in a friendly in August 2020 when Palace won 2-0.

Karl Robinson's side are currently in League One, finishing eighth in 2021/22. They were knocked out by Queens Park Rangers in last season's League Cup second round.

The second round is split into a northern and southern half, and is the first stage Premier League clubs not competing in a European competition enter. Burnley and Watford also begin their involvement at this stage.

Former Palace forward Clinton Morrison pulled Palace against the U's, with south London rivals Charlton Athletic drawing Walsall and Brighton taking on Forest Green Rovers.