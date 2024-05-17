The club would like to sincerely thank every player involved in our outstanding 2023/24 campaign, which saw us win the Women’s Championship title in front of a record crowd at Selhurst Park and, with it, our first-ever promotion to the top-flight.

Upon the expiration of their contracts, the club are grateful to Polly Doran, Anna Filbey, Shauna Guyatt, Annabel Johnson, Natalia Negri and Ellie Noble for their contributions throughout the season and – in multiple cases – across their long Palace careers.

The full list of departing players can be found below:

Departing the club

Polly Doran

Anna Filbey

Shauna Guyatt

Annabel Johnson

Natalia Negri

Ellie Noble

Loan is coming to an end

Please click here for more information.

Keira Barry

Araya Dennis

Demi Lambourne

Ria Percival

Lexi Potter

Lucy Watson

Polly Doran leaves Crystal Palace after signing from the club in the summer of 2022 from Melbourne Victory. The versatile defender quickly cemented herself a popular and important member of the squad both on and off the field.

The Australia youth international scored twice throughout her Palace career, but saw her playing time during the second half of the 23/24 campaign limited due to injuries. Her contributions during the first three months of the season, nevertheless, played a big part in the team’s title win.

Wales international Anna Filbey also joined Palace in the summer of 2022 and soon earned herself a song from the Eagles’ supporters with an impressive half-volley from distance in a 1-0 win away at Durham.

Another goal from Filbey in the 2023/24 season helped the team to a 6-1 win against London City Lionesses, and her technical ability – showcased across 44 appearances over her two seasons – will be well-remembered by the Palace faithful.

Hailing from a family of Palace fans, Shauna Guyatt joined from the Chelsea Academy in summer 2022 and penned her first professional contract at the start of 2023/24.

Last season, Guyatt took her first campaign in senior football in her stride, making 17 appearances, and played 23 times more this season, scoring her first professional goal in style against Watford in November, which won Championship Goal of the Month.

Annabel Johnson moved to Palace from London Bees five years ago and was subsequently named club captain at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The popular defender helped create a tight-knit team unit as captain during her initial two pandemic-hit seasons, and subsequently skipped Palace to back-to-back top-five finishes in the Women’s Championship in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Johnson departs Palace as the club’s all-time top appearance maker of the professional era, playing 86 times in all competitions, including four this season.

Natalia Negri was also one of Palace’s new recruits ahead of the 2022/23 season, making the switch from Arsenal. The goalkeeper played 4 times during her maiden season, and was a regular starter at the beginning of 2023/24, playing 10 further games.

The goalkeeper kept clean sheets against Blackburn Rovers and Watford (twice) and also impressed against Durham and London City Lionesses, making a great contribution to our title win.

Midfielder Ellie Noble also joined Palace ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but, after making four appearances, found her debut season cut short following an ACL injury.

The midfielder fought her way back onto the pitch, inspiring all at Copers Cope with her perseverance and strength, and made her return to action whilst on loan at Oxford United during the second half of this season.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to once again express our thanks to the departing players for their roles in the club’s recent success, and wish them all the best in the future.