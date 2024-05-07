At the culmination of a fantastic campaign, some 6,796 supporters – Palace Women’s third record crowd of the season – attended the final-day fixture against Sunderland.

With the Eagles going into the game with a lead of three points and a 22-stronger goal difference at the top of the table, it promised to be a celebratory day in SE25.

And it lived up to its billing as, following a competitive 0-0 draw, the final whistle rang in scenes of joy and jubilation in SE25 – as well as the delight of captain Aimee Everett hoisting aloft the Championship trophy.

Palace's total of 46 points across the season meant the Eagles finished top of the second tier for the first time ever, earning promotion to the top-flight next season.