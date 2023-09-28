A former England youth international who has played regularly in both the Women’s Super League and Championship, 27-year-old Lambourne bolsters Palace’s senior goalkeeping options for the season ahead, alongside Fran Kitching and Natalia Negri.

Formerly with Reading’s Academy, Lambourne joined Leicester from local club Oxford United in 2018 and has gone on to become the Foxes’ longest-serving player.

Having helped Leicester to promotion from the Championship to the Super League in 2020/21, Lambourne was named Players’ Player of the Season the following year as she produced a number of important saves to help maintain the club’s top-flight status.

Lambourne said: “I’m excited to be here at Palace, and by the direction of the club and where they want to go.

"With Palace’s vision and views, I just wanted to be a part of that. Now, I want to hit the ground running.”

Head coach Laura Kaminski said: “We’re delighted to welcome Demi to Palace. When the opportunity arose to bring a goalkeeper of her quality to the club, we were keen to take it, and we look forward to welcoming her to the squad and helping her to settle in.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Demi to south London, and wish her the very best for her spell with the club.

Crystal Palace Women's next fixture is against Blackburn Rovers Women on Sunday, 8th October at Ewood Park.

Tickets for Palace's next two home Women's Championship fixtures – against London City Lionesses on Sunday, 15th October (14:00 BST) and Lewes on Sunday, 12th November (14:00 GMT) – are now on sale.