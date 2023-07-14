Cataldo joins Palace after two successful years at Bristol City, where she won the Women’s Championship last season, featuring in 15 of the club’s 22 league games.

The defender had moved to the Robins two years prior from Leicester City, where she also won the Women’s Championship in 2020/21, and has previously represented Millwall, Arsenal and London City Lionesses, as well as England from Under-16s to Under-19s level.

A versatile defender who specialises as a full-back, Cataldo becomes Palace’s first new signing of the 2023/24 season, and has already begun training with new head coach Laura Kaminski and her Palace squad.