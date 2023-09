The Utilita Performance of the Week award – last won by Sunderland’s men’s team for their 5-0 win over Southampton – was presented to Palace head coach Kaminski on Friday, with her side sitting top of the Women’s Championship table after three matches.

The Eagles now travel to Sunderland Women on Sunday (17th September) afternoon, seeking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Laura and her players on this fantastic achievement.

