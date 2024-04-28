After winning the 23/24 Championship, the Eagles will next season play in Barclays Women's Super League, having been awarded a Tier 1 license for 2024/25 by the Football Association.

Palace's total of 46 points means the Eagles have finished top of the second tier for the first time in the club’s history, and will therefore play in the top-flight next season.

At the culmination of a gripping title race, Laura Kaminski's side finished ahead of Charlton Athletic (45 points), Sunderland (41) and Southampton (39).

As a result, Crystal Palace have secured the Championship title and can now proudly call themselves CHAMPIONS!

The Eagles have been in blistering form this season, scoring a sensational 55 goals in their 22 matches – an average of 2.5 goals per game, and some 16 more than any other team.

They have recorded the most wins of any side – 14 from 22 games – and the second-fewest defeats (4) – whilst conceding the Championship’s fourth-lowest ‘goals against’ tally (20).

It has been an outstanding first season in red and blue for Palace Women head coach Laura Kaminski; Head of Women’s Football, Grace Williams; new captain Aimee Everett; and their brilliant squad.

Chairman Steve Parish said ahead of the game: "There really is nothing better as a Crystal Palace fan than to see a team in red and blue flying forwards, attacking with confidence, scoring goals aplenty and working as a team. From the first match in August to the final weekend, that is exactly what we have seen this season from Crystal Palace Women, and they now will lift the Championship title. It really is an incredible achievement.

"We have put a lot of work into making our women’s side one to be reckoned with, and a lot of credit must go to Grace Williams and Laura Kaminski for all their hard work, as well as to each and every player and staff member who have been working all season to get these results."

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Crystal Palace Women on their superb achievements this season.

These will also be celebrated at the club’s 23/24 End of Season Awards night, for which tickets are now on sale here.