The initiative aims to drive awareness of nature and biodiversity loss by demonstrating the emptiness of a world without nature – prompting audiences to look twice at well-known badges which, for one day, are without it.

In doing so, it is hoped that people will consider their own environmental impact at a time when – according to the WWF’s latest Living Planet Report – there has been a staggering 69% average decline of global wildlife populations in less than 50 years.

This year’s #WorldWithoutNature campaign comes amidst a defining year for nature, following a historic global agreement at December’s COP15 summit in Montreal to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.