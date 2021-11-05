The two games, Brighton away and Liverpool at home, take place on a Friday and Sunday respectively, and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Fixture details

All times are GMT.

Fixture Date Kick-off TV details Moved from Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Friday, 14th January 20:00 Sky Sports 15th January, 15:00 Liverpool (H) Sunday, 23rd January 14:00 Sky Sports 22nd January, 15:00

Ticket details for both games will be released nearer the time. To buy tickets for upcoming matches with Wolves, Burnley and Aston Villa, grab your Membership here or tickets here now.

Upcoming Premium matchday experiences are available to buy here.

Tickets for December home games against Everton (12th) and Southampton (15th) go on sale from Monday, 8th November. Find out more here.