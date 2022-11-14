Ayew last featured in 2014 alongside his brother André, which he called a "dream come true."

He will be part of a Ghana side hoping to replicate their success in 2010, when they made the quarter-finals and were cruelly denied a semi-final place on penalties against Uruguay.

Ayew recently said of that success: “I saw that the country really, really, really loves football. That gave me the motivation to be like: ‘I want to play in the World Cup, do well in the World Cup and I want to be in a squad where we put smiles on people’s faces.’”

The Black Stars will have a chance to avenge defeat when they face Uruguay on 2nd December in their final match of a tricky Group H that also contains Portugal and South Korea.

Ayew holds 83 international caps and has scored 19 goals, being a central part of the Ghana setup since his debut in 2010. He was subbed on against Germany and Portugal in 2014, and started the group stage clash with the USA.

Ghana World Cup fixtures

All times are GMT

24th November: Portugal (16:00)

28th November: South Korea (13:00)

2nd December: Uruguay (15:00)

Joachim Andersen has also been named in a World Cup squad, joining Denmark as they seek to build on a successful recent spell.

We'll keep you updated on how our internationals fare throughout the tournament. Download the app here to be the first to know.